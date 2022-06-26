Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Weber has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Weber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

