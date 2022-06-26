Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,617 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.