Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

