Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 124 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

