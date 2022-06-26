Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

