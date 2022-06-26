Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Buys 7,113 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Spain ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $23.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

