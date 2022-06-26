Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,256,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after acquiring an additional 301,204 shares during the last quarter.
SPLV stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.
