Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Invests $209,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 69,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NFG opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

