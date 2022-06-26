William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

