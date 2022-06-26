Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. Winmark has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $705.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.29.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 5.1% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

