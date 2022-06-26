Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,383 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.