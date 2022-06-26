Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.20. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.