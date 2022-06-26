World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

