Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.51

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.51 and traded as high as $29.15. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 2,169 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

