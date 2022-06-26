Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

