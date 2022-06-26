Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 114 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $259.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

