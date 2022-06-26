Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 191,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Express makes up about 0.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Express by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,280,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Express by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Express by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Express by 25.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 167,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

