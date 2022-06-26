YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 35,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

