YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average of $263.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

