YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE:DD opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

