YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,751 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

