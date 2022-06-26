YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

