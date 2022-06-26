YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

