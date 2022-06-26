YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.99.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.