YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

NFLX stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

