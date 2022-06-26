YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day moving average of $275.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

