YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 495 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

