Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €28.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from €37.00 ($38.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €87.00 ($91.58) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($80.00) to €42.00 ($44.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zalando from €56.00 ($58.95) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Zalando has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

