Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €48.00 ($50.53) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($58.95) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($91.58) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($80.00) to €42.00 ($44.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($38.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

ZLNDY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

