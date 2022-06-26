Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of ZEN opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

