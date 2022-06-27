1,006 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $182.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day moving average of $204.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

