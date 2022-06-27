1,377 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 124.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

