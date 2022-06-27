1,599 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $134.33 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $128.19 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

