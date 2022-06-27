1,637 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after buying an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after buying an additional 859,984 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

