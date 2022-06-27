169,959 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

