1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 400.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 316,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 253,380 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 13.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 429.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,253,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 532,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

