2,037 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,898,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 175,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.63.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $202.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

