2,161 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. General Electric has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

