2,161 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19. General Electric has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

