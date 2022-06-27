2,418 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $85.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

