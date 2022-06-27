281,492 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 281,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 208,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $49.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

