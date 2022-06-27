284 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $689.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.93.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.