2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

2U stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. 2U has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $786.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.