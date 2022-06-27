2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. 2U has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after buying an additional 397,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

