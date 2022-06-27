3,461 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after acquiring an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter.

USO stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

