39,381 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,867,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

