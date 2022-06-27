4,375 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $97.99 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $2,110,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.