4,405 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,405 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.