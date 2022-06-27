4,405 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,405 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,719.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

