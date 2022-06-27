4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of 4D pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of 4D pharma stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. 4D pharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

