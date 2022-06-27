5,070 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,713,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,339,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $85.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $445.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.